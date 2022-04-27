© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
International journalist Benjamin Fulford exposes Powers and plans behind 2020-22 events
Follow
0
Share
Report
464 views • April 27, 2022
👆 SUBSCRIBE 🌹 SHARE 👍 PRESS THUMBS UP 🔔 PRESS NOTIFICATION BELL : ALL ABOVE
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your breath in our sails!
International journalist Benjamin Fulford, a Canadian Living in Japan, has been exposing shadow players behind-the-scenes for about 15 years. He is the only alternative journalist to have interviewed David Rockefeller Sr. In this interview he surprises with bombshell revelations and confirms common beliefs.
To subscribe : https://benjaminfulford.net/
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Find us on:
Gab: Mags@PFJC
Bitchute: @PeopleForJusticeCanada
Odysee: @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr: MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble: @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon.com : JusticeTV
We are not or never will be on Facebook or Twitter. We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your breath in our sails!
International journalist Benjamin Fulford, a Canadian Living in Japan, has been exposing shadow players behind-the-scenes for about 15 years. He is the only alternative journalist to have interviewed David Rockefeller Sr. In this interview he surprises with bombshell revelations and confirms common beliefs.
To subscribe : https://benjaminfulford.net/
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Find us on:
Gab: Mags@PFJC
Bitchute: @PeopleForJusticeCanada
Odysee: @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr: MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble: @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon.com : JusticeTV
We are not or never will be on Facebook or Twitter. We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.