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International journalist Benjamin Fulford exposes Powers and plans behind 2020-22 events
JusticeTV
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International journalist Benjamin Fulford, a Canadian Living in Japan, has been exposing shadow players behind-the-scenes for about 15 years. He is the only alternative journalist to have interviewed David Rockefeller Sr. In this interview he surprises with bombshell revelations and confirms common beliefs.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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