© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Battleground Melbourne Documentary Pre-Release (Viewer Discretion Advised)
Follow
0
Share
Report
168 views • January 18, 2022
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of the Fall of the World's Most
Liveable City, through the eyes of those who risked everything to save
it.
We've been called every name you can imagine, the media, politicians,
and the 'I stand with Dan' crowd have used every baseless slur you can
imagine, and probably many you can't, to try and shame us and shut us
down.
And Victoria Police went on an 18 month rampage of repression, unlawful
arrests, and widespread intimidation in order to silence us.
So who are we? And given all we were up against, how did we grow from
just 70 people in April 2020, to hundreds of thousands in the biggest
political events in Australian history in November 2021?
This is our story, told through our eyes. Battleground Melbourne is our
reply to the lies, half truths, slurs, and lazy attacks that we have
endured for the last 2 years.
This is our story. The story of ordinary people doing extraordinary
things and taking extreme risks to stand for what we believe in.
You may not agree with us, you may not even like us, but you can't claim
to know who we are until you've watched Battleground Melbourne.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/battleground-melbourne-documentary-pre-release-viewer-discretion-advised_orKpW23JGlA85yh.html
Liveable City, through the eyes of those who risked everything to save
it.
We've been called every name you can imagine, the media, politicians,
and the 'I stand with Dan' crowd have used every baseless slur you can
imagine, and probably many you can't, to try and shame us and shut us
down.
And Victoria Police went on an 18 month rampage of repression, unlawful
arrests, and widespread intimidation in order to silence us.
So who are we? And given all we were up against, how did we grow from
just 70 people in April 2020, to hundreds of thousands in the biggest
political events in Australian history in November 2021?
This is our story, told through our eyes. Battleground Melbourne is our
reply to the lies, half truths, slurs, and lazy attacks that we have
endured for the last 2 years.
This is our story. The story of ordinary people doing extraordinary
things and taking extreme risks to stand for what we believe in.
You may not agree with us, you may not even like us, but you can't claim
to know who we are until you've watched Battleground Melbourne.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/battleground-melbourne-documentary-pre-release-viewer-discretion-advised_orKpW23JGlA85yh.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.