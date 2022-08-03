Lance Brown from TAP speaks at The Awake Community Gold Coast.

Lance Brown from The Australia Project speaks at The Awake Community Gold Coast weekly meeting, 31st July 2022.





Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know who TAP is. With over 50000 subscribers and 100's of regional TAP groups around the country, Lance is one of the co-founders.





Here, Lance speaks about the latest initiatives such Street Reps Australia, TAP schools, Private Members Trusts and how TAP differentiates from other freedom groups.





Snap interview at the end of the video.





Become a Street Rep here ~ https://www.jotform.com/app/220669025833861?utm_source=share-qr&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=portal-app&utm_term=220669025833861





Join The Australia Project, find out more.

https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject





THE WATCHMEN ARE HERE AND WE SEE YOU.





https://theaustraliaproject.org





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Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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