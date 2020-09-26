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Covid-Scam Evil : Volunteers turned away from helping to search for missing autistic boy, later found dead
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68 views • September 26, 2020
These Bastards are Evil!! Come on Aussies People, the world is with YOU. Get rid of these Psycho Politicians!!!

Sky News host Andrew Bolt says while some bans and restrictions do save people’s lives, others are pointless, damaging and insane after it was revealed volunteers were turned away by police from helping to search for a missing autistic boy.

Mr Bolt spoke of the recent terrible tragedy involving autistic boy William Wall, who had been missing but was later found dead in Victoria on Wednesday.

It was confirmed the 14 year-old's body was located in Yarra Junction after Willian had gone missing on Tuesday morning after having gone out for a run.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The search for Willam involved Police, SES, volunteers, and other support services.

However, during the search for William an Eyewatch - Yarra Ranges Police Service Area post was issued saying "In line with coronavirus restrictions, at this stage we do not require any assistance from the public.

"We want to say a big thank you, however for all the offers we have received," the post said.

"I know, some bans, some restrictions, social distancing, they do save us," Mr Bolt said.

"But you tell me how does a ban on volunteers in the bush, in the open air, looking for a lost boy helped anybody at all," he said.

"This is an insane rule, this is a pointless rule, it is a damaging rule".
Sep 24, 2020

Tragic detail emerges after missing autistic teen found dead:
https://au.news.yahoo.com/william-wall-death-body-found-close-home-002821630.html

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2IPIV3cWSE
Sky News Australia
Keywords
nwoaustraliavictoriabolshevismcovid1984covid rougedan xiaopingsatanic queenwilliam wall rip
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