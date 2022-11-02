Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Biden Administration Is Not Serious About Protecting the American People and the West From the Challenge Presented by the Chinese Communist Party
0 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/504385

Summary：10/30/2022 Mike Pompeo: This work to counter the Chinese Communist Party is deep and serious and has to be focused on. But I've seen no evidence that the Biden administration is serious about protecting the American people and the West from the challenge presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket