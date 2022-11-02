The Biden Administration Is Not Serious About Protecting the American People and the West From the Challenge Presented by the Chinese Communist Party

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https://gnews.org/articles/504385
Summary：10/30/2022 Mike Pompeo: This work to counter the Chinese Communist Party is deep and serious and has to be focused on. But I've seen no evidence that the Biden administration is serious about protecting the American people and the West from the challenge presented by the Chinese Communist Party.