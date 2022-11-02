The Biden Administration Is Not Serious About Protecting the American People and the West From the Challenge Presented by the Chinese Communist Party

https://gnews.org/articles/504385
Summary：10/30/2022 Mike Pompeo: This work to counter the Chinese Communist Party is deep and serious and has to be focused on. But I've seen no evidence that the Biden administration is serious about protecting the American people and the West from the challenge presented by the Chinese Communist Party.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.