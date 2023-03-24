The New Greenhouse! [CC]

After 6 weeks of delivery SNAFUs and schedule changes, we were finally able to get our new greenhouse delivered to the homestead! So stinkin' excited!! Here's a short video of the new 8' x 12' greenhouse, and how it was offloaded and set onto the property. Enjoy the tour!
