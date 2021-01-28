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TruNews Headlines the corona report with Kerry Kinsey - January 27, 2021
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31 views • January 28, 2021
TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - January 27, 2021 On ‘Corona Crazy,’ Dr. Anthony Fauci says you should wear two masks now and we’ll show how some are taking this too far.
Ron Paul says Fauci’s policy on face coverings is schizophrenic. Steve Hilton claims Fauci is linked to the origins of the coronavirus. Dr. Vernon Coleman says, ‘the PCR test is useless for Covid but is useful for crooked governments.’’
Dan Bongino says, “liberals are melting down over Trump’s first political move” and Sen. Rand Paul says if Biden really wanted unity he would have said ‘let’s just move on’ past impeachment.
Ron Paul says Fauci’s policy on face coverings is schizophrenic. Steve Hilton claims Fauci is linked to the origins of the coronavirus. Dr. Vernon Coleman says, ‘the PCR test is useless for Covid but is useful for crooked governments.’’
Dan Bongino says, “liberals are melting down over Trump’s first political move” and Sen. Rand Paul says if Biden really wanted unity he would have said ‘let’s just move on’ past impeachment.
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