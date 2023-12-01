Create New Account
THE LAPTOP FROM HELL IS NOT A CONSPIRACY
Rick Langley
Published 17 hours ago
Journalist Michael Shellenberger Embarrasses Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman for Engaging in Conspiracy Theory that Rudy Giuliani and Russia Might Have Manipulated Hunter Laptop

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/journalist-michael-shellenberger-just-embarrassed-democrat-rep-dan/

conspiracythe laptop from hellbad ass uncle sammichael shellenbergeris notdemocrat representative dan goldman

