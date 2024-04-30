Nicole Wallace Talking About What May Happen in November

MSNBC's Nicole Wallace talking about the Correspondence Dinner and "Freedom of The Press":
“Depending on what happens in November… I might not be sitting here. There might not be a White House Correspondents Dinner or a free press”
