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Captain Mike's own personal prophetic insights/ warnings to America part one.
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34 views • July 22, 2020
Captain Mike talks candidly and openly about his own prophetic insights and dreams from the lord, about the potential judgements and disasters that could come to America if it does not turn/repent of its sins.
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Donate: PayPal.me/captainmike1921
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