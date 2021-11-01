Interview w/ Ex-CIA, Ex-NSA Contractor & Whistleblower Steven D Kelley - Getty Base - Reptilians and Laser Weapons - Numb3rs Dont Li3, 103021

A thank you for this interview with Steven D Kelley, goes to, Numb3rs Dont Li3, on YouTube. https://youtu.be/oQdvQWcw55I

#OccupyTheGetty

Video Description: This was a very informal chat between me and Steven, the main point was to introduce him to you guys and give you some of his background story along with his priceless knowledge. In future I will have Steven back for a more structured interview, so if you have any questions you would like me to ask please leave them below. -https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

Steven's Telegram: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Stevens Website: https://childrenunderthegetty.com-

For FREE healing and a FREE copy of his book (which is fantastic) e-mail: [email protected] - Donate to Steven: [email protected] - Occupy The Getty Telegram: https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty

If you want to support his channel visit: www.patreon.com/numb3rsdontli3

Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show.



