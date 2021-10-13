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EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
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1141 views • October 13, 2021
If you are watching this, you are the resistance. Help others, good people are more than the elite who want to control the world. One way to start fighting back is with a rich diet of vegetables (greens), orgonite gifting and meditation. The resistance means change yourself, stand for what it is right, love others and wake up.
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