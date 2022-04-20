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The People’s Testaments -- Many MOVING True Stories of "Vaccine" Injury
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41 views • April 20, 2022
WATCH VIDEOS HERE --> https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-peoples-testaments
The People’s Testaments
Listening is an act of love and no one knows this better than the Children's Health Defense Team. Join Stephanie Loccricchio in getting to the heart of the matter as she invites those who have been profoundly impacted by vaccine injury, medical mandates, censorship and social injustice to share their stories and experiences.
For further resources about the effects of Covid-19 vaccines, visit this site.
*The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests in this show are not necessarily the views of Children's Health Defense
The People’s Testaments
Listening is an act of love and no one knows this better than the Children's Health Defense Team. Join Stephanie Loccricchio in getting to the heart of the matter as she invites those who have been profoundly impacted by vaccine injury, medical mandates, censorship and social injustice to share their stories and experiences.
For further resources about the effects of Covid-19 vaccines, visit this site.
*The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests in this show are not necessarily the views of Children's Health Defense
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