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Needle Nazis Jab Jobs and Transportation
TruNews
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330 views • October 06, 2021
Today on TruNews the team surveys the latest from the war of words and jet sorties taking place between China and Taiwan, as President Biden affirms business as usual with Xi Jinping.

Canada is becoming more like Cuba every day, as Fidel’s love child Justin Trudeau restricts travel within the commonwealth to only the vaccinated. In COVID news, transplant recipients and donors are being denied health services because they refuse to take the jab. Thousands of healthcare workers are either quitting or being fired because of their vaccination status.

In our final segment, Rick begins a teaching on the bottomless pit from Revelation chapter 9.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/6/21
Keywords
cubatrunewschinaxixi jinpingwarbidenjustin trudeaucanadahealthcaredonorsjetbottomless pitvaccinatedtaiwanjabrick wilesdoc burkhartkerry kinseycovidsurveyspresident biden
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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