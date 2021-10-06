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Needle Nazis Jab Jobs and Transportation
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330 views • October 06, 2021
Today on TruNews the team surveys the latest from the war of words and jet sorties taking place between China and Taiwan, as President Biden affirms business as usual with Xi Jinping.
Canada is becoming more like Cuba every day, as Fidel’s love child Justin Trudeau restricts travel within the commonwealth to only the vaccinated. In COVID news, transplant recipients and donors are being denied health services because they refuse to take the jab. Thousands of healthcare workers are either quitting or being fired because of their vaccination status.
In our final segment, Rick begins a teaching on the bottomless pit from Revelation chapter 9.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/6/21
Canada is becoming more like Cuba every day, as Fidel’s love child Justin Trudeau restricts travel within the commonwealth to only the vaccinated. In COVID news, transplant recipients and donors are being denied health services because they refuse to take the jab. Thousands of healthcare workers are either quitting or being fired because of their vaccination status.
In our final segment, Rick begins a teaching on the bottomless pit from Revelation chapter 9.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/6/21
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