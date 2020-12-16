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What Happens Next? Possible Bioweapon?
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35 views • December 16, 2020
This is a video sharing a psychic vision I had that was concerning to me. It is just a psychic impression. I do believe in Divine intervention for anything nefarious that may be happening behind the scenes.
As I mention in this video, any attempts to harm others is simply proof of a dying beast system that is lashing out as it is being taken down.
As I mention in this video, any attempts to harm others is simply proof of a dying beast system that is lashing out as it is being taken down.
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