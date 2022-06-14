Exploring the Beautiful World of Birds

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Matt Landman with Transcendent Explorations w/ Lachlan Dunn
https://speroprotectionclothing.com/
http://www.actualactivists.com/
https://frankenskiesthemovie.com/#watch
Learnings from birds
The nature of chickens, geese and crows
Bird mentality
Our favorite birds
This birds are "fake" conspiracy movement
Using discernment
Phillip Collohan
Rewild yourself!