Insurance Companies Deny Claims for Deaths Due to Vaccinations

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03/24/2022 French insurance company refuses to pay out to a wealthy businessman with millions of dollars in insurance: after he died from the Covid vaccine, the insurance company and the court decided that he chose to receive the vaccine despite knowing that it was an experimental drug and had side effects, a choice that was deemed ‘suicidal’