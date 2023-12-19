Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Compilation of Dead Athletes suffering from Heart Attack or Stroke by J Wilderness
channel image
LeeYoungF4ST
6 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

Thanks for stopping by and checking out the notes for the latest “What’s Going On” compilation


Previous episodes are available via the following playlist (Volumes 1 - 3)


The vast majority of the clippings from the latest episode are sourced here: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot

This is a site which has become a primary resource for keeping track of these events. It’s regularly updated and they’re going the extra mile to try and look deeper into each case and have even had direct communication with some of the athlete’s themselves.

Keywords
heart attackcompilationj wildernessmyocarditispericarditisdead athletesyoung heart

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket