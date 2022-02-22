© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked Emails Reveal Operation Warp Speed Pushed International Medical Racketeering
Follow
0
Share
Report
92 views • February 22, 2022
Leaked Emails Reveal Operation Warp Speed Pushed International Medical Racketeering
Operation ORGANIZED CRIME
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane brings you a bombshell report from Team Enigma, the analysts first known for identifying the toxic lot numbers, who now reveal leaked emails across regulatory agencies of the United States, the EU and the UK, proving that Operation Warp Speed resulted in a huge international crime. AND reports are now pouring in from Australia from peaceful protesters burned with a heat ray in the name of “crowd control” AND in the last segment, the first numbers of child injuries and deaths from the Pfizer bioweapon are trickling BUT we have proof that the real numbers are being hidden.
source:
https://rumble.com/vvif4i-leaked-emails-reveal-operation-warp-speed-pushed-international-medical-rack.html
Operation ORGANIZED CRIME
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane brings you a bombshell report from Team Enigma, the analysts first known for identifying the toxic lot numbers, who now reveal leaked emails across regulatory agencies of the United States, the EU and the UK, proving that Operation Warp Speed resulted in a huge international crime. AND reports are now pouring in from Australia from peaceful protesters burned with a heat ray in the name of “crowd control” AND in the last segment, the first numbers of child injuries and deaths from the Pfizer bioweapon are trickling BUT we have proof that the real numbers are being hidden.
source:
https://rumble.com/vvif4i-leaked-emails-reveal-operation-warp-speed-pushed-international-medical-rack.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.