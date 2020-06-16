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EP-1 The New Normal? - News From the Bunker
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53 views • June 16, 2020
Today in our first episode of News From the Bunker I discuss the Wuhan VIrus, mask wearing and social distancing. I also briefly discuss some past pandemics.
TOPIC LINKS
Wuhan Virus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic
Hong Kong Flu Pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hong_Kong_flu
Spanish Flu Pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_flu
The Dangers of Wearing Face Masks
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
Effects of Long Term Duration
http://medcraveonline.com/JLPRR/JLPRR-01-00021.pdf
Origins of Social Distancing
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/489710-social-distancing-bush-lockdown-covid/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
TOPIC LINKS
Wuhan Virus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic
Hong Kong Flu Pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hong_Kong_flu
Spanish Flu Pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_flu
The Dangers of Wearing Face Masks
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
Effects of Long Term Duration
http://medcraveonline.com/JLPRR/JLPRR-01-00021.pdf
Origins of Social Distancing
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/489710-social-distancing-bush-lockdown-covid/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Keywords
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