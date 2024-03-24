I Lived With Illegal Alien Immigrants in NYC for 24 hrs | Nick Shirley

I Lived With Illegal Alien Immigrants in NYC for 24 hrs. I really wanted to get a more in depth look into the lives of migrants in this video, i hope this video show the reality of what is happening in NYC.

Citizens are paying for it all. And its getting worse.





Big thanks to:

NYC Viral News (leeroy): @leeroyPress





https://x.com/nickshirleyy/status/1771335883796693062?s=20