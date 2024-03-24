Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I Lived With Illegal Alien Immigrants in NYC for 24 hrs | Nick Shirley
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
179 views
Published 15 hours ago

I Lived With Illegal Alien Immigrants in NYC for 24 hrs. I really wanted to get a more in depth look into the lives of migrants in this video, i hope this video show the reality of what is happening in NYC.

Citizens are paying for it all. And its getting worse.


Big thanks to:

NYC Viral News (leeroy): @leeroyPress


https://x.com/nickshirleyy/status/1771335883796693062?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket