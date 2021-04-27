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Right to Repair: The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Are Always Broken
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262 views • April 27, 2021
A viral documentary exposing anti-competitive practices conducted by McDonald's and Taylor for decades, how it affects your ice cream, and how Right to Repair comes in.
Johnny Harris is a filmmaker and journalist. He currently is based in Washington, DC, reporting on interesting trends and stories domestically and around the globe. Johnny's visual style blends motion graphics with cinematic videography to create content that explains complex issues in relatable ways. He holds a BA in international relations from Brigham Young University and an MA in international peace and conflict resolution from American University.
Johnny Harris is a filmmaker and journalist. He currently is based in Washington, DC, reporting on interesting trends and stories domestically and around the globe. Johnny's visual style blends motion graphics with cinematic videography to create content that explains complex issues in relatable ways. He holds a BA in international relations from Brigham Young University and an MA in international peace and conflict resolution from American University.
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