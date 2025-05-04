Russian drone footage sheds light on the situation for Ukrainian soldiers in their attempt to defend Novoye when Russian stormtroopers made a surprise attack, enter and capture the settlement. As shown in the footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on April 30, 2025, the battle took place there as a result of active combat operations, carried out by the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the Zapad Group of Forces, to eliminate NATO-trained enemy soldiers, destroy combat vehicles, firing positions, command and observation posts of Zelensky's men in Novoye, on Krasny Liman direction, Donetsk People's Republic. In this heroic case, Russian stormtroopers from the Western Group of Forces using attack drones during their attack along with successful air support. The situation for Ukrainian soldiers is very difficult, they tried to escape from trouble, running aimlessly in the settlement, some even managed to escape with armor, but only a few meters later they encountered Russian drone. Meanwhile, one Ukrainian vehicle that is still parked, exploded after being planted with explosives at 0 distance by Russian soldier alone.

Russian stormtroopers then entering the settlement, using all light weapons to clear the buildings of the remnants garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The stormtroopers opened fire on Ukrainian troops remaining in the houses, who were likely trapped and given no chance to escape. In another impacts that occur routinely, a group of Zelensky’s soldiers, realizing their tactical error, laid down their weapons to surrender, choosing to go to the Russian stormtroopers. Thus, the stormtroopers continued their symbolic efforts, raising Russian Flag, to send a message to Kiev that Novoye had been liberated by them that day, which made Zelensky furious. Now, the Western Group of Forces continued to advance, systematically driving enemy personnel from key positions and capturing equipment, occupying strongpoints and advancing along a forest belt 1.85 km wide and 700 m deep. By the fall of Novoye, Russian military continued its systematic dismantling of Ukrainian defenses in order to maintain control over key areas. Just north of Novoye is the small village of Lipovoe, on the outskirts of which Russian personnel had already arrived.

