The Devil 2020 - match.com Commercial - THEY ARE NOT HIDING ANYMORE!

This video will blow you away if you are a Christian or a normal thinking person.



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👀Another Eye opening Must Watch Video ✝️ 💖PRETTY PLEASE....SUBSCRIBE....LIKE.....& SHARE..THANK YOU 💖.....HEAVEN OR 🔥💀HELL💀🔥 IS A CHOICE...💖💖....WHICH WILL YOU CHOOSE?.........❤️ROMANS 13:11-14.....❤️...THEN ROMANS 10:9-13...❤️...BECAUSE JOHN 3:3-21..❤️...1ST JOHN 1:9...❤️....REPENT & LIVE…...Jesus Christ is our GOD “Dangerous Things, Will Robinson”! 💖❤️❤️JESUS IS COMING BACK!!!!!!❤️❤️💖 ✅Salvation Prayer Dear Jesus, I know I am a sinner. I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins, that you will come into my heart and be my Lord, the savior of my life. I confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins. I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again. I ask that you give me the strength and abundant faith to overcome any and all attacks by the enemy, including my desire to sin so that I may serve you completely. I pray that you will give me discernment so that I may know all things that are truth, and the knowledge acquired from reading your Word. Use me this day as I am a willing vessel Lord, in leading others to your kingdom. Wash me as white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in you that all this is possible. Amen! COPYRIGHT "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." NEWS - EDUCATION - SCIENCE - END TIMES 2018 - END TIMES NEWS REPORT - MIDDLE EAST UPDATE - BIBLE PROPHECY - END TIMES PRODUCTIONS - LATEST NEWS