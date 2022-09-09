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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Foolish Young Man Seeks An Exciting Evening.
Proverbs 7:6-7 (NIV).
6 At the window of my house.
I looked down through the lattice.
7 I saw among the simple,
I noticed among the young men,
a youth who had no sense.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Young men are impulsive and easily entrapped.
They often commit senseless acts of every type.
This particular young man is in grave danger.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p85ntwe
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