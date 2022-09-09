Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Foolish Young Man Seeks An Exciting Evening - Proverbs 7:6-7
14 views
channel image
ibugullc
Published 3 months ago |
Shop nowDonate

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Foolish Young Man Seeks An Exciting Evening.

Proverbs 7:6-7 (NIV).

6 At the window of my house.

I looked down through the lattice.

7 I saw among the simple,

I noticed among the young men,

a youth who had no sense.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Young men are impulsive and easily entrapped.

They often commit senseless acts of every type.

This particular young man is in grave danger.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p85ntwe

#window #my #house #looked #down #lattice #saw #among #simple #noticed #young #men #youth #no #sense

Keywords
housenomenmydownsawyouthsenseyoungsimplewindowamonglookedlatticenoticed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket