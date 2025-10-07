Biden Family Treason Inc.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe isn't very happy with the recent Senate report detailing his families involvement in a myriad of conflicts of interest endangering national security, pay to play extortion, and alleged sex trafficking involvement.
Of Course Joe Biden follows the same playbook as Hillary and the rest of the corrupt establishment class. Deny everything until the world forgets. But Biden’s pursuit of the highest office on the globe also makes him a prime target. And Biden has a lot of skeletons, demons actually in his closet.