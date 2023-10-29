Create New Account
What God Thinks of The Gaza Israel War. Whose Land is It?
I Saw The Light Ministries
Published 21 hours ago

A simple reading of the holy bible tells you who owns the land. So does a simple study of history. The land belongs to Israel.

People should not fall for the Nazi anti-Israel propaganda. Notice how that all of the supports of Hamas are communists, Nazis and anti-Christian. The antichrist will arise from this and from the coming Gog Magog war of Ezekiel 38. The Great Tribulation is near.

bible god prophecy israel middle east palestine war syria gaza antichrist hamas hezbollah

