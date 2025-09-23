Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk Memorial:



"Charlie Kirk was killed by the DARK because he was showing people the LIGHT"

Sounds like something a FREEMASON would say:

Quotes by Albert Pike, 33rd Degree Freemason:

"Strange and mysterious name to give to the spirit of Darkness! Lucifer, the Son of the Morning! Is it he who bears the Light, and with its splendors intolerable blinds feeble, sensual, or selfish souls? Doubt it not!"

"Masonry is a search after Light. That search leads us directly back, as you see, to the Kabalah."

"We must pass through the darkness, to reach the light."

"The sources of our knowledge of the kabalistic doctrines are the books of Yetzirah and Zohar, the former drawn up in the second century, and the latter a little later; but they contain materials much older than themselves...In them, as in the teachings of Zoroaster, everything that exists emanates from a source of infinite Light."

Quotes Source : https://www.azquotes.com/author/11665-Albert_Pike

Source @Real World News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING





