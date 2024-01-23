⚡️The Moment a Building Exploded in Gaza - Killing at Least 21 Israeli Soldiers

⚡️ The moment a building exploded in Gaza, killing at least 21 Israeli soldiers.
About this:
21 IOF soldiers were killed in a single attack, according to Jerusalem Post. The IOF was using the building as an explosives dump and Hamas got them with RPGs through the windows. It collapsed the entire building and killed everyone inside. Hamas shows us yet again how they are clever and adaptable. When you have rocket teams hiding everywhere, you can quickly seize opportunities like this. https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-783287
