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"5G Technology - What You Need To Know!.mp4"
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34 views • April 07, 2020
Hello friends, Since our minds are being raped and our memory is getting shorter, I suggest that you download a few of the better 5G videos for your future reference- The next 6 months will bring many deaths due to 5G- The virus is implemented into your body with the test given you for the virus and the test contains the virus- 'CHEERS', westruther and Wesley Thompson- channel, on youtube
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