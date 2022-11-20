WWIII, the Remnant, & When Evil Rulers Do Right

Speaking God's truth to power can turn the hearts of rulers, even evil rulers, to surprisingly do the right thing; destruction averted and victories won. Man can't BUT GOD CAN! World War III can be averted! God is merciful, compassionate, not wanting anyone to perish....Are we willing and awake? Are we available to help bring about God's will?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.