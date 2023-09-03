Create New Account
Great panel including Dean Ryan, DrJim Fetzer, Seth Black and Sean Gregorian- funny discussion of the good Ole College Days with questions about What would Jim do ? - Part A
Intro to the panel with follow up questions for Jim on what would he do .  Humor makes the world go round.  Dean is so creative and these guests are perfect casting for this show.  I love the Jim Fetzer laughs. He is a Classic !

