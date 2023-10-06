Create New Account
Urgent migrant INVASION update from Michael Yon from the Panama Canal
Published 15 hours ago

URGENT UPDATE FROM MICHAEL YON: 3,000 – 5,000 illegals per day flooding Costa Rica (via Panama, Darien Gap), a state of emergency declared, TWO new camps being constructed and funded by the USA and United Nations, staging areas for ramping up the invasion of the United States. Mayorkas has now backpedaled today and says we don't need a wall after all. Radical Leftists pushing back against border wall idea. The invasion continues!

Keywords
treasoninsurrectionmigrantsillegalsinvasioncosta ricapanamamichael yonmayorkasdarien gap

