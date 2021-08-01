mRNA COVID Vaccines Lack Safety Data in Pregnancy!, 3650

Good morning, I’m still reporting on COVID.

In this morning’s edition of TrialSiteNews - considered the leading daily journal examining the latest medical studies - Dr. Peter McCullough, took to task a study purporting to show the safety of mRNA COVID vaccines in pregnant women.

Dr. McCullough has only recently gained fame on television. That’s not his specialty. He works quietly in the background of the medical world, and is the most widely published physician in his fields in the world.

His is the most impressive list of degrees and certifications of the nearly 3,000 physicians I’ve personally interviewed during my stints as a medical reporter.

Let’s decode just a few:

MD is medical doctor

MPH is a masters degree in public health, a highly interdisciplinary degree.

FACC – means Fellow of the American College of Cardiology – the elite of the cardiology world

FACP – means Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the largest society of internists in the world.

FAHA – Fellow of the American Heart Association.

FASN – Fellow in the American Society of Nephrology – Nephrology is the study of the kidneys

FNKF – Fellow of the National Kidney Foundation

FNLA – Fellow of the National Lipid Association – Lipidology studies fats in the bloodstream

McCullough is the Senior Associate Editor of the American Journal of Cardiology

Dr. McCullough was also the Chairman of the NIH Safety Monitoring Board.

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He criticized a study recently published in the once-respected New England Journal of Medicine. The NEJM was humiliated early on in the COVID pandemic when they published a study trashing the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID by using fraudulent data. Then, they refused to make the underlying data available for an independent audit.

Sound like a familiar theme in today’s politicized world?

Although that study was withdrawn, and the NEJM had to apologize for it, here they go again.

This study looked at the safety of mRNA vaccines given to pregnant women. As Dr. McCullough points out, this trial was particularly important because pregnant women were excluded from the all-important Phase 3 trials that allowed mRNA vaccines to be qualify for Emergency Use Authorization in the treatment of COVID.

Dr. McCullough points out that the authors downplayed the number of spontaneous abortions (Sab) by wrongfully calculating the incidence of Sab’s.

In Dr. McCullough’s words:

“rendering the statistic meaningless.”

“Presumably, the Sab rate will be higher than 12.6% when more of the data on women vaccinated in early pregnancy is fully disclosed.”

He also criticized the lack of any mention of the vaccines causing the production of something called the “spike protein.”

“… which has been implicated in pathogenic mechanisms that affect the uterus, placenta, and possibly the fetus.

“As mentioned previously, these agents have not been proven safe in phase III trials of pregnant women nor have they been studied long-enough to ensure their continued safety through the nine-month development trajectory of the unborn infants and into their early years.”

Dr. McCullough then recommended that a warning label should be attached to information about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines recognizing these risks.

“mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may be associated with severe adverse events; their effect on pregnancy outcomes, especially when administered in early pregnancy, have yet to be determined and their use should be limited to clinical trials”.

Furthermore, he says that the mRNA vaccines should fit into the “Category X” labeling for pregnant women.

“… indicating that the potential risks involved in use of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women clearly outweigh any future benefits since COVID-19 is mild27 and treatable28 for the majority of pregnant women.”

I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.