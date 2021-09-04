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UNLAWFUL EMPLOYER MANDATES HAVE TO BE STOPPED! HERE'S HOW ...
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270 views • September 04, 2021
> Length:
5 1/2 minutes
> Description:
"Trader Joe's Affidavit Service
I have completed the Trader Joe’s affidavit process to hold them accountable for illegally force jabbing and force masking employees. All paperwork can be found at the bottom of the page as a download at www.worksofyourhands.com. Special thanks to www.privateestatetrust.org for help. This is phase 2 of handling your university, employer or other illegal mandates. Phase 1 is direct communication where you show them the law and ask them how they are going to accommodate it. Phase 2 is affidavit and service of notice. Phase 3 will be dependent on how willing Trader Joe’s is to change."
Original Source Video:
https://youtu.be/SoajnwfrcQs
5 1/2 minutes
> Description:
"Trader Joe's Affidavit Service
I have completed the Trader Joe’s affidavit process to hold them accountable for illegally force jabbing and force masking employees. All paperwork can be found at the bottom of the page as a download at www.worksofyourhands.com. Special thanks to www.privateestatetrust.org for help. This is phase 2 of handling your university, employer or other illegal mandates. Phase 1 is direct communication where you show them the law and ask them how they are going to accommodate it. Phase 2 is affidavit and service of notice. Phase 3 will be dependent on how willing Trader Joe’s is to change."
Original Source Video:
https://youtu.be/SoajnwfrcQs
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