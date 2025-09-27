© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (20250927 S3ESepVidExclSpecial17) Drone Incursions Again
Hyperbolic Diplomacy, careful calculations, wild over-reach, etc.???
Where are the RED LINES, how much/far over is the Dancing with the Devil potentially risking all-out War happening?!?!? On the Brink, can it be scaled/pulled back, or we on inevitable path to WWIII (no more small regional skirmishes, FULL ON ALL OUT massive uncontrolled potential toward Nuclear Fallout Winter around the bend?!?!? Let us hope/pray for ALL HUMANKIND it gets tamped down.