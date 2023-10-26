EPISODE 44: MASS SHOOTING IN MAINE

Wednesday’s tragic mass casualty event on going in Maine is not an argument for increased gun control, as the second amendment abolitionist would have you believe, but instead stand as a clear indication for the necessity of effective personal protection, not just from a tyrannical government, but from any mad man hell bent on taking human life using firearms. Last count, at the time of this writing, stands at 22 maliciously taken from us and since I have yet to see any reports or eyewitness accounts stating that the suspect had to contend with return fire, the probability is high that no one present at Schemengees Bar or Sparetime Recreation (bowling alley) were armed. If this is the case, then once again anti-gun anti-2A propaganda has succeeded in convincing American citizens to turn themselves into soft targets whose only recourse when faced with a bad guy with a gun is to run, hide, and hope not to be slaughtered. Fact: no current gun law no matter the state would have prevented this tragedy. Fact: no firearm, as it is an inanimate object, has ever taken a life. Fact: any “common sense gun-law” that leaves American nationals unable to defend themselves when it truly counts, is not common sense at all. Fact: every evil person with a firearm is ultimately stopped by a firearm. Fact: no gun-law has ever prevented a criminal, who by definition don’t follow laws, from doing anything they want to do. Fact: gun-laws only hinder the law abiding from protecting themselves, their family, and their property. Fact: if our leaders genuinely cared about stopping the massacre of American citizens, then they would focus their efforts on mental health, harsher consequences for these unlawful acts, and finally, they would do everything in their power to help steer our country back towards a culture that prioritizes the traditional family unit.

