The Utah Connection - Charlie Kirk, Mormon Gold, and the Deep State's Mind Control | Tsunami of Truth

Kristy Allen uncovers the shocking geopolitical and religious undercurrents behind the Charlie Kirk assassination. Why did Mormon leadership instruct its churches not to discuss Kirk's death? Why did Kirk himself say, "If I am assassinated, it will be Israel," and what is the connection to Utah?





Kristy delves into the deep ties between the Mormon Church, Zionist funding, and globalist agendas, revealing how Utah has been transformed from a red state into a hub for UN-backed NGOs, smart city projects, and deep-state operations.





