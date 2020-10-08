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AA-70 Hunter Watkins is here to talk the power of music and the use of COVID to promulgate fear and control the people
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9 views • October 08, 2020
Hunter Watkins is with us today to discuss the power of music. He promotes his philosophy with the golf swing and it’s relationship to music. We will also get into the use of COVID to promulgate fear and control the masses.
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