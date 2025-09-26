BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Spanish Warship departed last night, heading for the Mediterranean to provide protection for a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
35 views • 1 day ago

A Spanish warship departed its base last night, heading for the Mediterranean to provide protection for a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza.

What The Actual F**k? He has blood on his hands!

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is reportedly in talks to head a post-war transitional authority in Gaza.

Backed by Washington, the plan would place Blair at the helm of a governing body supported by the UN and Gulf states — a temporary structure meant to "hand control back to the Palestinian people once stability is restored."

Croatian Parliament Rejects Recognition of Palestine and Refuses to Halt Arms Exports to Israel

The Croatian Parliament has rejected a proposal to formally recognize the State of Palestine. Out of 121 lawmakers present, only 44 supported the motion, while 73 voted against and 4 abstained.

A separate initiative to halt arms exports to Israel and block new transfer permits through Croatian territory was also voted down. That measure received 46 votes in favor, 71 against, and 3 abstentions — signaling continued parliamentary alignment with Israel despite growing global calls for accountability over Gaza.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
