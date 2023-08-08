Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 8, 2023 - The GREAT Turning: These 17 signs point to the end of 2,000 years of human history

0:00 Intro

6:06 The End of Days

7:46 Dollar Collapse

15:14 Real Estate Bubble

17:53 Global Population Bubble

23:28 Western Europe

30:22 War in Ukraine

34:05 Western Cities

43:35 Speech Control

56:50 Cheap Materialism

1:00:45 Western Medicine

1:06:44 Banking System

1:13:05 End of Cash

1:16:56 Food

1:19:54 Energy

1:21:55 Global Debt

1:24:28 Woke Cult

1:27:20 Demonic Infestation

1:39:46 Other News





- Far beyond just "seasons" of human cycles, we are approaching the end of a MEGA-cycle

- Many of the things coming to an end are EVIL, and their demise will be positive for humanity

- There will be intense CHAOS, however, as the pillars of evil are dismantled across our world

- As the #dollar crashes and is abandoned by the world's nations, there will be economic chaos in the USA

- Those who still hold dollars in the fiat #currency banks will lose nearly everything

- U.S. cities will collapse into lawless zones of violence, addiction and human #trafficking

- Governments will lose control over speech as technology moves from Web 2.0 to 3.0 (P2P decentralized)

- The rise of #cryptocurrency (P2P decentralized money) will see governments lose their financial monopolies

- Small and mid-sized banks will be destroyed by design as governments consolidate power for CBDCs

- The era of cheap consumer goods and global supply chain logistics is coming to an end

- The US military will FAIL in #Ukraine, and the USA will be seen as a failed, bankrupt state

- The WOKE transgender cult will be rejected and ridiculed for its stupidity, insanity and #violence against children

- The demonic infestation of planet Earth will be ended, and its human representatives will be eternally destroyed





