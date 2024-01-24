Multiple Warnings Concerning WW3, Actic Zombie Virus Disease X Pandemic & Border Invasion

Mailbag Show 1.23
NATO WARNS OF ALL-OUT WAR WITH RUSSIA IN THE NEXT 20 YEARS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5LKO-wpdAY&t=1s
BE READY FOR WAR
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2024/01/16/be-ready-for-war-with-china-russia-iran-and-north-korea-warns-uk/
RUSSIA'S NEW AGREEMENT WITH IRAN
https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-says-its-working-major-new-agreement-with-iran-2023-12-12/
THIS FIGHT IS NOT OVER!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/this-fight-is-not-texas-attorney-general-ken/
WHY DID CONGRESS HELP CRAFT A BILL LAST SUMMER CALLED THE “DISEASE X ACT”?
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-01-22-congress-legislation-disease-x-act-bioweapon-pandemic.html
MORE ON DISEASE X
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/01/23/disease-x.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20240123_HL2&foDate=false&mid=DM1521420&rid=2026214927
SCIENTISTS WARN OF ARCTIC ZOMBIE VIRUSES
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/scientists-warn-of-arctic-zombie-viruses-with-potential-to-trigger-new-pandemic/ar-BB1h2eh3?ocid
NEW DISEASE CALLED VEXAS SYNDROME
https://www.infowars.com/posts/spin-off-disease-fully-vaccinated-for-covid-manifesting-new-disease-called-vexas-syndrome/
POP FRANCIS AND THE ENFORCEMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES
https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/pope-francis-demands-powerful-global-government-to-enforce-climate-change-policies/?utm_source=featured_news&utm_campaign=usa
HOUSE GOP...DEFUND DAVOS ACT
https://dailycaller.com/2024/01/19/house-gop-defund-davos-act/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.