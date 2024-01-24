Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Multiple Warnings Concerning WW3, Actic Zombie Virus Disease X Pandemic & Border Invasion
channel image
The Appearance
232 Subscribers
100 views
Published Yesterday

Mailbag Show 1.23


NATO WARNS OF ALL-OUT WAR WITH RUSSIA IN THE NEXT 20 YEARS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5LKO-wpdAY&t=1s


BE READY FOR WAR

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2024/01/16/be-ready-for-war-with-china-russia-iran-and-north-korea-warns-uk/


RUSSIA'S NEW AGREEMENT WITH IRAN

https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-says-its-working-major-new-agreement-with-iran-2023-12-12/


THIS FIGHT IS NOT OVER!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/this-fight-is-not-texas-attorney-general-ken/


WHY DID CONGRESS HELP CRAFT A BILL LAST SUMMER CALLED THE “DISEASE X ACT”?

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-01-22-congress-legislation-disease-x-act-bioweapon-pandemic.html


MORE ON DISEASE X

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/01/23/disease-x.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20240123_HL2&foDate=false&mid=DM1521420&rid=2026214927


SCIENTISTS WARN OF ARCTIC ZOMBIE VIRUSES

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/scientists-warn-of-arctic-zombie-viruses-with-potential-to-trigger-new-pandemic/ar-BB1h2eh3?ocid


NEW DISEASE CALLED VEXAS SYNDROME

https://www.infowars.com/posts/spin-off-disease-fully-vaccinated-for-covid-manifesting-new-disease-called-vexas-syndrome/


POP FRANCIS AND THE ENFORCEMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/pope-francis-demands-powerful-global-government-to-enforce-climate-change-policies/?utm_source=featured_news&utm_campaign=usa


HOUSE GOP...DEFUND DAVOS ACT

https://dailycaller.com/2024/01/19/house-gop-defund-davos-act/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
newsgunsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecychinaeventsrequestsukrainenorth koreanatocommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbagcold frontrussiairan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket