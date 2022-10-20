Drink Along 50 Boulevard Brewing The Dark Truth Imperial Stout 4.75/5

A cooler season favorite this is a nice autumn/winter warmer around the fire .Running 9.7 ABV with 60 IBUs and an SRM of by me eye 110 this is a nice brew for the crisper weather when you only want on or two.

Full and rich but thinner than you'd think she has a nice mouth fill. Smoky and dark with a good dark chocolate overlay on top of the burnt malt. I love this beer and she would be hard to knock out of the cold weather rotation for me.

Did you knock one back w me? Let me know what you thought of it.

Thanks for sharing a bit of your time with us.

Skal !

Pima,Sancho and E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

