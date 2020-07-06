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5G and the fraudulent ICNIRP Guidelines 1998/2020
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24 views • July 06, 2020
Do you want to know the real secret behind 5G and Safety?
Watch this video consisting of 5 video episodes on 5G and the ICNIRP Guidelines from 1998/2020
1 - The story of the ICNIRP Radiation Guidelines
2 - ICNIRP Guidelines are NOT Safety Guidelines!
3 - Thermal vs. Biological harmful effects
4 - A Quick Tour of 5G
5 - 5G and ICNIRP 1998/2020 Guidelines
Watch this video consisting of 5 video episodes on 5G and the ICNIRP Guidelines from 1998/2020
1 - The story of the ICNIRP Radiation Guidelines
2 - ICNIRP Guidelines are NOT Safety Guidelines!
3 - Thermal vs. Biological harmful effects
4 - A Quick Tour of 5G
5 - 5G and ICNIRP 1998/2020 Guidelines
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