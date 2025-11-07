Is the Resurrection True?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Bible Time, Pastor Dennis Holland explores the cornerstone of the Christian faith — the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Through Scripture and thoughtful teaching, Pastor Dennis examines the evidence surrounding these historic events and answers one of the most important questions of all: Are they true?