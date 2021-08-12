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Who Did NAZI This Coming?
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53 views • August 12, 2021
The latest bombshell coming out of the United Kingdom is a vaccine passport company, Entrust, that is owned by Nazi Joseph Goebbels’ step grand kids. While US governors continue to think they can declare an emergency over anything and everything, even to the point of infringing on the liberties of the people, they are advancing in the same direction of the Nazis of the Third Reich and frankly, it doesn't seem that they are far behind the representatives in the UK. I cover these things in this episode and tell you the the ones they are focusing in on are the very ones who are able to stand up to them and bring them to justice.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/who-did-nazi-this-coming/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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