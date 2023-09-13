Create New Account
Why the Founders Warned Against Standing Armies
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 21 hours ago

All the founders agreed that standing armies were a great threat to liberty. The only debate was really the best way to prevent those dangers. But they didn’t come up with this view on their own - it was part of a very long tradition that was opposed to large, permanent military establishments.


Path to Liberty: September 13, 2023

libertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionstanding armies

