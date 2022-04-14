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Do Proof Texts Prove Anything ( Part 2)
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11 views • April 14, 2022
This is the second part or a two part series on the problem with proof texts as they relate to church doctrines. In this video, we will look at three major church doctrines which are built entirely on highly suspect and/or extremely isolated proof texts, and therefore must be seriously questioned before we will believe them. Those doctrines are: Predestination, the spiritual superiority of Jews, and the idea that medical science is contrary to faith in God.
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