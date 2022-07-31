Thank you for joining us with Holy Impact Ministries “Ask Seek and Knock”. Today we Celebrate the Baptism of Brother Daniel Skorek of Alberta Canada. Praising Yehovah!!!







[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]





Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get To It. If you like this podcast, please give us a Rumble or Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.





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https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/ or holyimpactministries.com





or you can write us at:





Pastor Jackie Smith

1709 Hebron Church Rd.

Henryville, IN 47126





Live Radio Link for KMSR1700AM

https://sites.google.com/commsr.com/kmsr/live-radio-link