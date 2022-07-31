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Thank you for joining us with Holy Impact Ministries “Ask Seek and
Knock”. Today we Celebrate the Baptism of Brother Daniel Skorek of Alberta Canada. Praising Yehovah!!!
[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]
Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get To It. If you like this podcast, please give us a Rumble or Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/ or holyimpactministries.com
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
Live Radio Link for KMSR1700AM
https://sites.google.com/commsr.com/kmsr/live-radio-link