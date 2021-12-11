© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's establish a new Autonomous FREE NATION!
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • December 11, 2021
We are currently working on the creation of a new autonomous FREE NATION. This will not be a utopia. The country will be based on the concepts of cooperation, freedom, openness, common sense, and shared prosperity. It will actually seem like a utopia if you compare it with what we currently have.
In our daily lives, we complain about money, laws, documents, taxes, wars, and so on, without realizing that all of that exists because we allowed it. In reality, there were always many of us and few of them, and we could change anything if only we wanted to.
Let’s get started and make this happen. Instead of looking for excuses, let's start building this new Autonomous FREE NATION. Once we do that, people around the world will see that there is an alternative to what they currently have. It will cause them to demand the same. It will trigger a chain reaction and will be unstoppable.
Please support us:
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realreset
GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding.com/real-reset/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realreset
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/realreset
Donate via PayPal, Credit Card, Crypto or Bank Transfer: https://real-reset.com/donate/
Our website:
https://real-reset.com
Information about 'FREE NATION'
https://real-reset.com/free-nation
Pre-register for Citizenship in 'FREE NATION'
https://real-reset.com/citizenship
You can join our Forum:
https://forum.real-reset.com
You can find all other projects at:
https://real-reset.com/projects
You can also find us on:
Facebook Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/823059538564317
Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/RealResetNow
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/real_reset
Telegram Group:
https://t.me/RealReset
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/The_Real_Reset
Reddit Community:
https://www.reddit.com/r/RealReset
Our Other Video Channels:
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@RealReset
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/realreset
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpa23jA7ihwL0VMm7igFAA
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/RealReset
In our daily lives, we complain about money, laws, documents, taxes, wars, and so on, without realizing that all of that exists because we allowed it. In reality, there were always many of us and few of them, and we could change anything if only we wanted to.
Let’s get started and make this happen. Instead of looking for excuses, let's start building this new Autonomous FREE NATION. Once we do that, people around the world will see that there is an alternative to what they currently have. It will cause them to demand the same. It will trigger a chain reaction and will be unstoppable.
Please support us:
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realreset
GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding.com/real-reset/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realreset
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/realreset
Donate via PayPal, Credit Card, Crypto or Bank Transfer: https://real-reset.com/donate/
Our website:
https://real-reset.com
Information about 'FREE NATION'
https://real-reset.com/free-nation
Pre-register for Citizenship in 'FREE NATION'
https://real-reset.com/citizenship
You can join our Forum:
https://forum.real-reset.com
You can find all other projects at:
https://real-reset.com/projects
You can also find us on:
Facebook Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/823059538564317
Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/RealResetNow
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/real_reset
Telegram Group:
https://t.me/RealReset
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/The_Real_Reset
Reddit Community:
https://www.reddit.com/r/RealReset
Our Other Video Channels:
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@RealReset
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/realreset
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpa23jA7ihwL0VMm7igFAA
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/RealReset
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.